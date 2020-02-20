Robinson joins Step Journal editorial board

Keith Robinson: joins the editorial board of STEP Journal



A partner in the Bermuda office of international law firm Carey Olsen has accepted an invitation to join the editorial board of Step Journal, the official magazine of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

Keith Robinson, who heads up the firms trusts and private wealth practice, was described in the most recent edition of the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth guide as Mr Trust Litigation in Bermuda and one of the most recognised names for offshore trust matters, and is one of only two lawyers in Bermuda to be ranked in Band 1 by the guide.

As a member of the editorial board, Mr Robinson will represent the Caribbean region and provide feedback on proposed content, ideas for new content and suggestions for potential authors. Board members are also expected to provide informed views on technical points and on-the-ground industry perspectives, Carey Olsen said.

Mr Robinson said: It is a privilege to have joined the Step Journals editorial board. The magazine is the trust and private wealth sectors leading industry publication and has an incredibly strong and loyal readership.

He added: For practitioners it delivers an ideal mix of news, insight and technical analysis of the latest legislative and regulatory developments impacting the trusts and private wealth sector, and Im delighted to be playing a part in this going forward.

The magazine is published six times a year. The first issue of 2020 includes an analysis of recent landmark cases and a special feature on philanthropy and charity that considers impact investment portfolios, best practice for gift acceptance policies, and looks at increased transparency regimes for charities in the United Kingdom, Bermuda and the Bahamas.