Digicel involved with global Covid-19 broadcast

Showing support: Alicia Keys is one of the stars who will be involved in the One World: Together At Home broadcast (Photograph by Luca Bruno/AP)



A televised and streamed entertainment special in support of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is to air on Sportmax+ and Catch on Digicel Home&Entertainment, and on the PlayGo, SportsMax and Loop apps on Saturday.

The special will feature performances and appearances from a host of celebrities, including Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres, John Legend, LL Cool J, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Usher, and Stevie Wonder.

Launched by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, and the World Health Organisation, One World: Together At Home will show unity among all people who are affected by Covid-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the frontlines.

Denis OBrien, Digicel Group chairman, said: At Digicel, our mission is to help create a world where no one gets left behind. That is manifested in our work to connect people across our markets using world-class technology and to connect communities via our philanthropic outreach activities.

On Saturday, we will experience a powerful moment of unity as we come together to honour and pay tribute to our frontline healthcare workers who put duty ahead of self each and every day. As we celebrate their heroic efforts, One World: Together At Home will also uplift, inform and entertain the at-home audience, who, by staying home, are also playing their vital part in the fight against the pandemic. The Digicel family is humbled by the incredible strength of the human spirit on display and honoured to be part of celebrating it and sharing it with the people of the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific regions.

The broadcast will feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the Covid response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations to support and equip frontline healthcare workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.

For more information about Global Citizen and its campaign to support the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the UN Foundation, visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

 The One World: Together At Home broadcast is from 4pm, Bermuda time, on Saturday. It will also be available on DMusic on Sunday