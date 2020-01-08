Cunningham joins Watford as CRO

Business Staff

Published Jan 8, 2020 at 12:17 pm (Updated Jan 8, 2020 at 12:18 pm)

  • New recruit: Liz Cunningham has joined Watford Holdings as chief risk officer

    New recruit: Liz Cunningham has joined Watford Holdings as chief risk officer


Related Stories

Liz Cunningham has joined Watford Holdings Ltd as chief risk officer.

The re/insurer said Ms Cunningham is based in Watfords Bermuda office and will report to Jon Levy, the companys president and former CRO.

John Rathgeber, the companys chief executive officer, said: We are delighted that Liz has agreed to join Watford as its CRO. She brings a wide range of technical and practical experience to our company and adds to the strength of our management team.

Mr Levy said: We are fortunate to attract a professional of her calibre and I look forward to her insights and leadership in this important role.

Ms Cunningham has more than 15 years of insurance and risk management experience, most recently serving as the CRO for Nautilus Indemnity Holdings Ltd.

Previously, she was a partner at Deloitte and led the actuarial, risk, and analytics practice across Bermuda and the Caribbean region.

She holds a BSc (Honours) in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot Watt University and a MBA from Edinburgh Business School. She is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK) and a Chartered Enterprise Risk Actuary.

Watford is a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company with approximately $1.2 billion in capital as of September 30, 2019, with operations in Bermuda, the United States, and Europe. The company has a strategic, multiyear underwriting relationship with Bermudian-based Arch Capital.

Comments

You must be registered or signed-in to post comment or to vote.

Published Jan 8, 2020 at 12:17 pm (Updated Jan 8, 2020 at 12:18 pm)

Cunningham joins Watford as CRO
What you
Need to
Know
1. For a smooth experience with our commenting system we recommend that you use Internet Explorer 10 or higher, Firefox or Chrome Browsers. Additionally please clear both your browser's cache and cookies - How do I clear my cache and cookies?
2. Please respect the use of this community forum and its users.
3. Any poster that insults, threatens or verbally abuses another member, uses defamatory language, or deliberately disrupts discussions will be banned.
4. Users who violate the Terms of Service or any commenting rules will be banned.
5. Please stay on topic. "Trolling" to incite emotional responses and disrupt conversations will be deleted.
6. To understand further what is and isn't allowed and the actions we may take, please read our Terms of Service
7. To report breaches of the Terms of Service use the flag icon

Preferred PostsPowered by friends2follow
Most Popular
01/08/2020
Couple left in the lurch over unpaid pension
01/08/2020
Delays expected after Middle Road crash
01/08/2020
LGBTQ activists call out GracePoint Church
01/08/2020
Population fall is retailers major concern
01/08/2020
Court victory for prison officers
01/08/2020
Fines from 2016 come back to haunt driver
01/08/2020
Economic stagnation
01/08/2020
Salayah wins chance to mentor under Nova
01/07/2020
Simons returns to the pulpit
01/07/2020
A mothers anguish over tragic death in Utah
01/07/2020
Mobile phones banned from PLP meeting
01/07/2020
Memorial walk launched in honour of Kiara
01/07/2020
Ballerina learns the joy of teaching
01/07/2020
Keeping it in the family
01/07/2020
Former owners plead to save Judkin Lane land
01/07/2020
Shop locally to help your economy
The week's most discussed stories

    • Take Our Poll

    Today's Obituaries

      View all Obituaries Place an obituary

      eMoo Posts