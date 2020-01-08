Cunningham joins Watford as CRO

Liz Cunningham has joined Watford Holdings Ltd as chief risk officer.

The re/insurer said Ms Cunningham is based in Watfords Bermuda office and will report to Jon Levy, the companys president and former CRO.

John Rathgeber, the companys chief executive officer, said: We are delighted that Liz has agreed to join Watford as its CRO. She brings a wide range of technical and practical experience to our company and adds to the strength of our management team.

Mr Levy said: We are fortunate to attract a professional of her calibre and I look forward to her insights and leadership in this important role.

Ms Cunningham has more than 15 years of insurance and risk management experience, most recently serving as the CRO for Nautilus Indemnity Holdings Ltd.

Previously, she was a partner at Deloitte and led the actuarial, risk, and analytics practice across Bermuda and the Caribbean region.

She holds a BSc (Honours) in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot Watt University and a MBA from Edinburgh Business School. She is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK) and a Chartered Enterprise Risk Actuary.

Watford is a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company with approximately $1.2 billion in capital as of September 30, 2019, with operations in Bermuda, the United States, and Europe. The company has a strategic, multiyear underwriting relationship with Bermudian-based Arch Capital.