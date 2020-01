Cunningham joins Watford as CRO

New recruit: Liz Cunningham has joined Watford Holdings as chief risk officer



Liz Cunningham has joined Watford Holdings Ltd as chief risk officer.

The re/insurer said Ms Cunningham is based in Watford’s Bermuda office and will report to Jon Levy, the company’s president and former CRO.

John Rathgeber, the company’s chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted that Liz has agreed to join Watford as its CRO. She brings a wide range of technical and practical experience to our company and adds to the strength of our management team.”

Mr Levy said: “We are fortunate to attract a professional of her calibre and I look forward to her insights and leadership in this important role.”

Ms Cunningham has more than 15 years of insurance and risk management experience, most recently serving as the CRO for Nautilus Indemnity Holdings Ltd.

Previously, she was a partner at Deloitte and led the actuarial, risk, and analytics practice across Bermuda and the Caribbean region.

She holds a BSc (Honours) in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot Watt University and a MBA from Edinburgh Business School. She is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK) and a Chartered Enterprise Risk Actuary.

Watford is a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company with approximately $1.2 billion in capital as of September 30, 2019, with operations in Bermuda, the United States, and Europe. The company has a strategic, multiyear underwriting relationship with Bermudian-based Arch Capital.