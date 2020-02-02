Sealey hits multiple standards for Carifta

Top form: Kahzi Sealey



Kahzi Sealey became the first local athlete to achieve multiple Carifta Games qualifying standards competing at the Star Performers Track and Field Classic in Nassau, Bahamas, at the weekend.

The Berkeley Institute student won the under-17 boys 1,500 at the Bahamas National Stadium on Saturday in a time 4min 21.94sec with the Carifta standard set at 4:23.00.

Sealey had already reached the standard in the 3,000 at the National Stadium last month.

Bermuda athletes claimed two of the three podium spots in the under-17 boys 1,500 in Bahamas as Tommy Marshall finished second behind Sealey in 4:23.82. Marshall had already reached the standard in the under-17 boys 3,000.

Sealey was among a trio of local athletes achieving the Carifta standard in triumphant fashion in Bahamas, which also included Sancho Smith and Eleanor Richmond.

Smith won the under-17 boys 800 with no margin to spare as his time of 2:03.00 was right on the qualifying mark.

Richmond won the under-17 girls javelin event with a throw of 37.97 with the Carifta standard being 36.00.

Bermudas athletes secured 16 medals in Bahamas, including six gold, six silver and four bronze medals.

Adriana Argent won gold in the under-17 girls 1,500 in 5:08.13 with team-mate Daria Desmond claiming silver in 5:17.28. Argent also claimed bronze in the 800 in 2:38.37.

Kisaye Bell won the under-17 girls shot put with a distance of 9.94 with twin sister Kesay Bell taking the silver with a throw of 9.78. Kesay also won silver in the javelin with a throw of 27.10.

Ryan Outerbridge, who has already met the Carifta standard in the under-20 boys 5,000, won gold in the 1,500 in 4:20.71.

ZaKayza Parsons earned silver in the under-20 girls 100 in a time of 12.74.

Miniya Wainwright claimed bronze in the under-20 girls high jump with a leap of 1.40.

Razi Garland won silver in the under-17 boys discus with a throw of 26.94 and bronze in the javelin with a throw of 37.07.

Mikal Dill secured bronze in the under-20 boys long jump with a leap of 6.19.

Bermudas athletes were accompanied in Bahamas by coaches Devon Bean, Terry-Lynn Paynter and Freddie Evans.

Isabelle Dutranoit and Sanaa Morris are the remaining athletes that have already met the qualifying standard.

Dutranoit has reached the qualifying standard in the 3,000, an event which she won gold in at the Carifta Games in Bahamas last year.

Morris, who was a member of Bermudas 4x100 girls relay team that won bronze at the previous Games, has reached the Carifta standard in the under-17 girls 200.

The Carifta qualification deadline is March 15.

Bermuda earned six medals, including three gold, at the Carifta Games last year.

The island is hosting the Games for the first time in eight years and fifth overall at the National Stadium from April 10 to 13.