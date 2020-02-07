Four new directors at BDA

Business Staff

Published Feb 7, 2020 at 12:42 pm (Updated Feb 7, 2020 at 12:42 pm)

  • Marc Telemaque

    Marc Telemaque

  • Susan Pateras

    Susan Pateras

  • Leon Thomas

    Leon Thomas


Four new members have been appointed the board of the Bermuda Business Development Agency.

They are Susan Pateras, Barclay Simmons, Marc Telemaque and Leon Thomas.

We are very pleased to welcome Susan, Barclay, Marc and Leon to the board. Each new member brings with them a wealth of knowledge and experience that complements the skill set of our current board members and we look forward to their contribution, Paul Scope, chairman of the BDA board, said.

We are confident they will provide valuable insights, fresh perspectives and vigorous oversight supporting the BDAs mission to advocate for Bermudas economic development domestically and worldwide, encourage inward direct investment to benefit Bermudas economy and work with our stakeholders to ensure Bermudas legislative and regulatory framework remains the gold standard.

He added: We bid a fond farewell to Jessel Mendes, David Cash and Lydia Dickens, all of whom have chosen to retire from the board, and I extend my sincere thanks for the stellar service they have provided. They have been, and continue to be, huge supporters of Bermuda, and the BDA, and we appreciate all of their hard-work and commitment.

Mrs Pateras is an insurance industry expert with more than two decades of experience across London, New York and the Bermuda marketplace. She was appointed chief operations officers of Liberty Specialty Markets (Bermuda) in 2018 and is responsible for driving business support and development, strategic initiatives and operational change across the organisation.

She previously worked as a senior vice-president at Integro Bermuda Ltd and Willis Bermuda Ltd, and was vice-president for Marsh New Yorks Global Broking Healthcare Unit. She also serves on the board of the Association of Bermuda International Companies and Ironshore Insurance Ltd.

Mr Simmons was an investment banker with Goldman Sachs in New York and returned to Bermuda in 2006 as managing partner of ASW Law Limited. Previously chairman at Butterfield Bank, he is currently chairman of the Public Funds Investment Committee, with responsibility for advising on the investment of Bermudas pension funds, and chairman and CEO at Rose Investment Limited, an advisory firm.

Mr Telemaque was sworn in as Secretary to the Cabinet in 2018, a position he served previously from 2006 to 2010. He has been a member of the Civil Service executive for more than seventeen years. During that time, he has served as Secretary for National Security and Permanent Secretary with the ministries of tourism and transport, public safety and housing and health. He joined the public service as Aide-de-Camp to the Governor in 2000 and was awarded the LVO [Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order] in 2009.

Mr Thomas has spent more than 20 years advising governments and international businesses on policy, regulation and corporate strategy.

As head of the Business Development Unit for the Government of Bermuda, he is responsible for policy and legislative programmes to support and grow the countrys international business sector.

Prior to joining Government, He gained significant experience in North America and the Caribbean working for a multinational professional services firm.

Comments

You must be registered or signed-in to post comment or to vote.

Published Feb 7, 2020 at 12:42 pm (Updated Feb 7, 2020 at 12:42 pm)

Four new directors at BDA
What you
Need to
Know
1. For a smooth experience with our commenting system we recommend that you use Internet Explorer 10 or higher, Firefox or Chrome Browsers. Additionally please clear both your browser's cache and cookies - How do I clear my cache and cookies?
2. Please respect the use of this community forum and its users.
3. Any poster that insults, threatens or verbally abuses another member, uses defamatory language, or deliberately disrupts discussions will be banned.
4. Users who violate the Terms of Service or any commenting rules will be banned.
5. Please stay on topic. "Trolling" to incite emotional responses and disrupt conversations will be deleted.
6. To understand further what is and isn't allowed and the actions we may take, please read our Terms of Service
7. To report breaches of the Terms of Service use the flag icon

Preferred PostsPowered by friends2follow
Most Popular
02/07/2020
Firms unpaid for work on power plant
02/07/2020
Spotlight on bosses who steal from staff
02/07/2020
New pest control firm seeks to fill market gap
02/07/2020
Court hears of victims relationship
02/07/2020
A demand for an apology
02/07/2020
A dark and stormy forecast
02/07/2020
Hundreds to sue Glen Mills over abuse
02/07/2020
RBR to get new Commanding Officer
02/06/2020
1pm: Pitbulls remain on the loose
02/06/2020
More questions over Kirstas death
02/06/2020
Boy, 17, arrested over street shooting
02/06/2020
Gay rights protest at Marriage Week event
02/06/2020
Douglas pays tribute to legendary father Kirk
02/06/2020
Sex offender to be released imminently
02/06/2020
The bald truth behind Ryans wild experiment
02/06/2020
Ship operators feeling effects of coronavirus
The week's most discussed stories

    • Take Our Poll

    • "The most effective politician of 2019"
    • David Burt
    • 8%
    • Wayne Caines
    • 9%
    • Craig Cannonier
    • 3%
    • Zane DeSilva
    • 10%
    • Curtis Dickinson
    • 6%
    • Michael Dunkley
    • 33%
    • Nick Kempe
    • 27%
    • Leah Scott
    • 4%
    • Total Votes: 11029
    • Poll Archive

    Today's Obituaries

      View all Obituaries Place an obituary

      eMoo Posts