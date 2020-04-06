BF&M posts $11.9m profit despite hurricanes

BF&M Ltd reported net income of $11.9 million for 2019, despite the impact of substantial hurricane claims.

The profit fell from $20.2 million in 2018 as operating expenses increased by 9 per cent to $48.6 million.

John Wight, the insurers group chairman and chief executive officer, said: Our 2019 results are particularly pleasing given the challenges faced by our industry over the past twelve months.

Not only did we weather two major storms affecting Bermuda and the Caribbean region, but we navigated through significant legislative and regulatory upheaval impacting our industry.

Hurricane Humberto, a Category 3 storm, hit Bermuda last September, while Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, caused devastation in the Bahamas.

Mr. Wight added: Throughout, we delivered on our promise of being there for our customers when they needed us most, both with our strong capital base and by sharing information through these changing times.

Equity attributable to shareholders at December 31, 2019, was $280.9 million. General fund assets totalled $1.7 billion of which $143.3 million was held in cash and cash equivalents.

Gross premiums written for the period increased from the prior year by 12 per cent to $331.7 million, driven by growth in property premiums in the Caribbean and higher Annuity premium.

Investment income for the year reflected a $53.6 million increase in the fair value of investments, driven largely by gains in the market value of the companys fixed income investments.

The company said short-term claims and adjustment expenses increased 37 per cent to $18.5 million, of which $7.2 million was from 2019 storm claims.

Life and health policy benefits increased by 57 per cent to $128.5 million. Life and health policy benefits includes changes in life reserves, which increased in 2019 compared to 2018 in the same period due to differences in market interest rates.