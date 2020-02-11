Bermuda to face Jamaica in friendly

Bermuda coach Kyle Lightbourne



Bermuda will return to international action with a friendly match against regional powerhouse Jamaica in Montego Bay on March 11.

It will serve as ideal preparation for both teams as they warm up for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers, as well as the resumption of the Nations League this year.

Bermuda lost 3-2 to Jamaica in Kingston in a Caribbean Cup qualifier in the previous meeting between the two nations in 1997. Ascento Russell and Darron Simons scored the goals from Bermuda. During the same tournament, Bermuda also lost 1-0 to Jamaica.

Jamaica are ranked 48th in the world, 120 positions above Bermuda in 168th.

The last time Bermuda faced Jamaica the result didnt favour the Gombey Warriors, but with the looming tournaments on the horizon, the significance of this match means that every player hoping to be part of the senior mens national team going forward has an opportunity to prove their qualities, a Bermuda Football Association statement read.

Details on the travelling delegation inclusive of players and officials will be named in due course. The technical staff are looking forward to the inclusion of new players combining with seasoned performers for what promises to be another exciting year for international football in the Concacaf region.

Bermuda reached for the Gold Cup for the first time last summer after finishing fifth in the competitions qualifiers and recorded an historic 2-0 win over Nicaragua at Red Bull Arena in Jersey.

They suffered relegation from League A of the Nations League last November after suffering a last-minute 2-1 defeat away to Mexico in the final group game.

Meanwhile, Jamaica won promotion to the top tier of the Nations League after winning their group last November. They drew 1-1 against Guyana, beat Antigua and Barbuda 6-0 and Aruba 2-0.