Young Achiever: Lilia is cracking the code

Lilia Matcham (Photograph supplied)



There is a saying: Though she be but little, she is fierce. It perfectly describes the fortitude of nine-year-old Lilia Matcham.

The Francis Patton Primary School student was introduced to computer programming last September through a coding course offered at her school by ConnecTech, thanks to sponsorship by Hamilton Insurance Group.

It sparked a burning curiosity in the youngster and opened her eyes to new career possibilities she had not yet considered.

Ive definitely learnt a lot about coding and am excited to use what I know now to make different types of computer games, Lilia said.

My hope is that people all over the world can one day use my games.

Lilia was only 6 when she first started playing around on her mothers iPad.

She did not understand the science behind how computers worked at the time, but through her schools coding classes has learnt how to build simple games and apps, which have honed her design, logic and problem-solving abilities.

Junior coding instructor Chloe Baron, of ConnecTech, described Lilia as focused, great at working independently and very creative.

She was selected as one of several high-achieving students who finished the 2018-19 academic year with good grades and had demonstrated passion and a keen understanding of programming.

The P5 student said: Coding is really interesting and lots of fun, but its also harder than I expected.

I feel like the classes have helped me to use more of my imagination and improved my vocabulary.

Ive been introduced to lots of new words I never knew before. The instructors tell us what they mean and I keep using them until after a while they just become normal.

One of those new words is sprite, which describes a static image or animated graphic that is designed to be part of a larger digital scene.

The first computer programme Lilia created was a dress-up game that allowed the user to change which outfit the sprite was wearing.

That was the only thing I knew how to do at that time because my coding skills were still really basic, she said.

It was really exciting to finish that project and I immediately wanted to make more games. Ive recently made a game and called it Pink Dot.

The sprite will hide a key and the rules are you have to get to the treasure box, but there is a pink dot in your way.

Lilia is one of more than 600 students from 18 public schools on the island who have been introduced to coding through ConnecTech and Hamilton Insurance Groups partnership, which began in January 2018

The programme aims to boost cognitive skills, facilitate creativity and encourage young people to think outside the box.

It is part of Hamiltons commitment to invest in youth digital literacy in Bermuda.

Lilia has working extremely hard to get better at coding.

She said: Practising is the one thing you can do to improve because you wont get good at something overnight. My parents say you have to apply yourself and put your heart into it.

As well as thriving in the classroom, Lilia plays the piano, guitar, violin and drums.

She composes her own music through a Garage Band App, which allows her to put together short bars to create a longer song.

She entered one of her latest compositions entitled Circus Magic into a YouTube competition for children and was told in March that she had been selected as a finalist.

Lilia is also a budding artist and her painted stones can be found in her father Peters art space, The Bridge House Gallery in St George. They sell for $4 each, with the money raised going towards her college fund.

She said: My dad tells me they are the most popular item at his gallery, but thats probably because theyre the least expensive.

 Nadia Arandjelovic is a public-relations consultant for Hamilton Insurance Group, the Bermudian-based holding company for Hamilton Re, the Class 4 property casualty reinsurer